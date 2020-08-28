Inpha Reblitive Embraces Strong Female Fanbase

Known for his impressive music videos, expressive lyrics, and unique fashion sense, Inpha Reblitive has been creating a buzz with his new single ‘Decimal Point’. The single produced by Naviigator Entertainment is popular among women and shows an appreciation for the female body. It has been making its rounds on several blogs online and became a fan favourite in Clarendon.

The artiste who grew up in a small district called Raymonds in Clarendon, and is known for his collaboration with Destiny Sparta called ‘Pretty & Petty’ on the Great Standard Rhythm (also produced by Naviigator Entertainment) which has garnered a strong following online. He now has plans to promote the single and video for ‘Decimal Point’ which he describes as a “sexy anthem for the ladies”. Inpha Reblitive said, “While people still consider me to be new on the block, I have been creating my own waves in my parish and now, I have been embracing music on a wider scale. I take pride in the process of putting together great music especially for the ladies and so far, it has been resonating well with them”.

The single ‘Decimal Point’ places Inpha Reblitive among the likes of Vybz Kartel, Tommy Lee Sparta, Jafrass, Lisa Hype, Destiny Sparta, and Gold Gad on the ‘Body Language Rhythm’.

“The support for this single has been great. While we are still pushing to gain radio traction here

in Jamaica, the dancehall scene has embraced the song and my team has been working actively to push the music in the right direction,” added Inpha Reblitive.

In addition to his present promotional runs, the artiste has a collaboration with Sikka Rymes in the pipeline called ‘Fulla Gyal’. The dancehall single will be released along with a video later this year.