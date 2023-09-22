Inmate who escaped Missouri jail captured in Chester County, U.S. Marshals say

An inmate who escaped from a Missouri jail in June was captured in Chester County on Thursday, just over a week after Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped from prison, was taken back into custody in the same area, the U.S. Marshals said.
Mario Che-Tiul, the escaped inmate, was captured by U.S. Marshals in the unit block of Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at around 1:30 p.m. The U.S. Marshals said they gathered information that Che-Tiul might be at the residence and surrounded the apartment. He was later taken into custody without incident.
Che-Tiul escaped from the Barry County Jail in Missouri with several others. The other prisoners were taken back into custody, but Che-Tiul remained on the run until he was found in Pennsylvania.
Information was sent to the U.S. Marshals suggesting that Che-Tiul may be in the Philadelphia or New Jersey area. Leads led them to a home along Gap Newport Pike where he was living after finding work as a laborer and laying low.
“We proceeded to the address it was a large residence there were a lot of rooms filled with laborers from the county. We were able to talk to some of them and narrow down which room Che-Tiul was living in,” Robert Clark, of the U.S. Marshals, said.
The inmates allegedly violently attacked two correctional officers before escaping.
“During this escape, two officers were choked unconscious. Five of the six escapees were caught relatively quick in Missouri. Mario Che-Tiul was the last fugitive to be sought,” Clark said.