Infrastructure Work In Greenwich Town ZOSO

Some 70 households in Greenwich Town, St. Andrew, are expected to directly benefit from a zinc-fence removal initiative.

This is contained in the Greenwich Town Community Zone Social Intervention Ministry Paper, which was tabled in the House of Representatives recently by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

In addition, 4,000 residents are to benefit from the construction of 1.8 kilometres of sidewalk throughout the community.

“Works are ongoing and are approximately 20 per cent complete to remove 300 metres of zinc fence and replace with concrete walls, along with the installation of new sidewalks,” the Ministry Paper said.

Also, two green spaces are to be upgraded, and a contract has been signed in the value of $3 million.

“There have been unexpected implementation delays related to the pandemic; however, works should commence by September 2021,” the document said.

Meanwhile, 10 fisherfolk have been shortlisted and quotations are being solicited to facilitate the procurement of equipment, which are projected to cost $700,000 each.

“The overall process should be completed with the equipment secured by August 2021,” the Ministry Paper said.

The Greenwich Town community was declared the third Zone of Special Operations on July 1, 2020.

WRITTEN BY: LATONYA LINTON

Source: JIS news