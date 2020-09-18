Inflation 0.2% in August, 3.4% so far this year

Inflation for August was 0.2 per cent. This increase was largely as a
result of the 1.2 per cent increase in the index for the ‘Housing,
Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’ division according to the
Consumer Price Index (CPI) Bulletin – August 2020, released
Tuesday by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).
At the same time there was a 0.5 per cent decline in the index for the
heaviest weighted division ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’ due
mainly to lower prices for vegetables for the review period.

Inflation for the calendar year-to-date was 3.4 per cent, the point-to-
point 5.1 per cent and the fiscal year-to-date was 2.1 per cent as at
August 2020.

