Indian Minister Hon. V. Muraleedharan to visit Jamaica

Hon’ble V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, will pay an official visit to Jamaica from 7th to 9th July 2021. This will be the first visit by an Indian Minister to Jamaica in 4 years. MoS General V.K. Singh (Retd.) had last visited Jamaica on an official visit in April 2017. Minister Muraleedharan will be accompanied by other senior officials of the External Affairs Ministry.

During the visit, the Minister will attend official engagements in Kingston, meetings with Foreign Minister Hon. Kamina Smith and other dignitaries. He will also interact with a wide cross-section of the Jamaican society comprising of business leaders and Indian community members.

The visit assumes added importance since India and Jamaica are celebrating 175 years of the presence of the Indian community in this island country. To mark this occasion, the Minister will visit the Old Harbour Bay where the first Indians landed in Jamaica. He will also unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Clarendon Library in May Pen city.

The relations between India and Jamaica have been cordial and based on historical cultural heritage, democracy, membership to commonwealth, English language and of course, the love of cricket. Both countries share similar aspirations for development and on various global issues. They also support each other’s candidatures at various multilateral fora. This official visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in bilateral ties and further strengthening our multifaceted relationship.