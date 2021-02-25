India Beats England by 10-wicket in 3rd Test in Ahmedabad

England succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat against India inside two days of an astonishing third Test in Ahmedabad.

On a scarcely believable day when both sides collapsed and 17 wickets fell in two sessions, India completed the quickest Test win since 1935 shortly after dinner.

England began the day with a thrilling fightback, turning India’s overnight 99-3 into 145 all out.

But, faced with a first-innings deficit of 33, England were bowled out for 81 as India’s spinners ran riot once again.

In a frenzied start to their innings, England lost Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow within three balls – both bowled by Axar Patel.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root briefly calmed the raucous atmosphere but their dismissals inconsecutive overs sparked a sorry procession to England’s lowest Test total in India.

Spinners were responsible for every wicket to fall on the day – and 28 of the 30 in the match – Joe Root taking 5-8 in the morning session, Axar 5-32, and Ravichandran Ashwin 4-48, including his 400th Test scalp.

India cruised to their target of 49 in eight overs, a remarkable game wrapped up before the floodlit conditions of a day-night Test could have an impact.

Victory gave India, who lost the first Test, an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series with one match to play.