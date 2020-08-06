Independence Day Message From The President

Today, Jamaica celebrates the 58 th year of independence from British
colonialism under the theme: “Jamaica 58…Resilient and Strong”. The
hope of real independence for all is still somewhere on the horizon. As
the Jamaica Progressive Party moves to contest the next general
election with our vision and financial backing, this hope will become a
reality. Finally, real independence.
JPP has a detailed plan that will move the country into an era of fair
play and true equal opportunity for all. Those who were excluded or
neglected by the way we practiced politics for these 58 years, will see a
new Jamaica where everyone is valued and has equal opportunity.
VISION
“The Jamaica Progressive Party will be the political party that
transforms Jamaica into a nation under God operating by His Laws and
Statutes while upholding the Constitution of Jamaica.”
We seek prosperity, peace, and social advancement for each citizen
regardless of race, color, creed, or persuasion.
WE RENOUNCE THE INTIMIDATION THAT HAS SHACKLED OUR COMMUNITIES
THROUGH CRIME AND THE LACK OF OPPORTUNITY FOR BETTERMENT. WE WILL
RELEASE OUR PEOPLE INTO A WHOLESOME AND HEALTHY LIFESTYLE. All
men are created equal with the inalienable right to life, liberty, and the
pursuit of happiness. Recognizing this, we will reform the communities
throughout Jamaica into a place where the dignity and worth of our
people are preserved and encouraged.
True independence will be realized when Jamaica is no longer
constrained by the burden of a monstrous national debt. We plan to
repay the national debt which in 2019 stood at US$14.3B or J$2.145T
(Rate of exchange US$1=J$150). We plan to re-establish our national
airline, AIR JAMAICA so that Jamaicans can be proud of “Soaring to
new Heights”.
We embrace this mission recognizing the difficulties but determined to
make the change, we invite all Jamaicans to join us on this journey.
MISSION STATEMENT
1. To be an all-embracing political movement supporting the
welfare of all Jamaicans, of all or no political persuasion, at home
and abroad.
2. To manage the resources of Jamaica as good stewards under
God’s guidance and distribute them in a just and equitable
manner.
3. To rely on the prayer of our National Anthem: “To our leaders,
great Defender, grant true wisdom from above”.
4. To embrace our National Pledge to serve with humility, always
mindful of the best for Jamaica, land we love.
Jamaicans, here and in the diaspora, let us embrace the God-given
opportunity to truly invite God to grant true wisdom from above to all
our leaders in all arenas political, faith based, commerce, education,
every social and civic arena and make Jamaica a truly God Blessed
country. Let us live the national pledge by committing: “the love and
loyalty of our heart, the wisdom and courage of our mind, the
strength and vigour of our body in the service of our fellow citizens”.
We must: “stand up for Justice, Brotherhood and truth, to work
diligently and creatively, to think generously and honestly so that
Jamaica may under God, increase in beauty, fellowship and
Prosperity, and play her part in advancing the welfare of the whole
human race”.
Yes, we plan to build “A Prosperous Jamaica for ALL”.TIME HAS
COME!!!
MAKE THE CHANGE!
Gilbert Alexander Edwards
President