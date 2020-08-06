Independence Day Message From The President

Today, Jamaica celebrates the 58 th year of independence from British

colonialism under the theme: “Jamaica 58…Resilient and Strong”. The

hope of real independence for all is still somewhere on the horizon. As

the Jamaica Progressive Party moves to contest the next general

election with our vision and financial backing, this hope will become a

reality. Finally, real independence.

JPP has a detailed plan that will move the country into an era of fair

play and true equal opportunity for all. Those who were excluded or

neglected by the way we practiced politics for these 58 years, will see a

new Jamaica where everyone is valued and has equal opportunity.

VISION

“The Jamaica Progressive Party will be the political party that

transforms Jamaica into a nation under God operating by His Laws and

Statutes while upholding the Constitution of Jamaica.”

We seek prosperity, peace, and social advancement for each citizen

regardless of race, color, creed, or persuasion.

WE RENOUNCE THE INTIMIDATION THAT HAS SHACKLED OUR COMMUNITIES

THROUGH CRIME AND THE LACK OF OPPORTUNITY FOR BETTERMENT. WE WILL

RELEASE OUR PEOPLE INTO A WHOLESOME AND HEALTHY LIFESTYLE. All

men are created equal with the inalienable right to life, liberty, and the

pursuit of happiness. Recognizing this, we will reform the communities

throughout Jamaica into a place where the dignity and worth of our

people are preserved and encouraged.

True independence will be realized when Jamaica is no longer

constrained by the burden of a monstrous national debt. We plan to

repay the national debt which in 2019 stood at US$14.3B or J$2.145T

(Rate of exchange US$1=J$150). We plan to re-establish our national

airline, AIR JAMAICA so that Jamaicans can be proud of “Soaring to

new Heights”.

We embrace this mission recognizing the difficulties but determined to

make the change, we invite all Jamaicans to join us on this journey.

MISSION STATEMENT

1. To be an all-embracing political movement supporting the

welfare of all Jamaicans, of all or no political persuasion, at home

and abroad.

2. To manage the resources of Jamaica as good stewards under

God’s guidance and distribute them in a just and equitable

manner.

3. To rely on the prayer of our National Anthem: “To our leaders,

great Defender, grant true wisdom from above”.

4. To embrace our National Pledge to serve with humility, always

mindful of the best for Jamaica, land we love.

Jamaicans, here and in the diaspora, let us embrace the God-given

opportunity to truly invite God to grant true wisdom from above to all

our leaders in all arenas political, faith based, commerce, education,

every social and civic arena and make Jamaica a truly God Blessed

country. Let us live the national pledge by committing: “the love and

loyalty of our heart, the wisdom and courage of our mind, the

strength and vigour of our body in the service of our fellow citizens”.

We must: “stand up for Justice, Brotherhood and truth, to work

diligently and creatively, to think generously and honestly so that

Jamaica may under God, increase in beauty, fellowship and

Prosperity, and play her part in advancing the welfare of the whole

human race”.

Yes, we plan to build “A Prosperous Jamaica for ALL”.TIME HAS

COME!!!

MAKE THE CHANGE!

Gilbert Alexander Edwards

President