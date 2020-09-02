INDECOM’s Western Regional Office Temporarily Closed

The Independent Commission of Investigations’ (INDECOM’s) Western Regional Office, at Praise Concourse Plaza, 18 Queens Drive, Montego Bay, St. James has been closed because of COVID-19.

INDECOM says the closure is in response to contact tracing for COVID-19 cases. It says, “all members of staff have been tested and are in self-quarantine pending their results. The offices have already been deep cleaned and sanitized.”

The closure of the location will not affect INDECOM’s scene response and ongoing investigations, as Operational Staff from other regional offices have been mobilized to assist in this regard.

If you have a complaint you may call (876) 968-8875 or (876) 968-1932; sending messages, photos or videos through Whatsapp (876) 553-5555, using our website www.indecom.gov.jm or sending an email to [email protected]

 

