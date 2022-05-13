Indecom Probing Fatal Police Shooting in St Mary

An investigation is now underway by The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), following the fatal police shooting of a man last night (May 12) in the Enfield district, Annotto Bay, St Mary.

The deceased has been identified as Kemar Duhaney, 27, o/c Blacks or Tutu.

According to reports, at about 11:30 p.m., two officers were on mobile patrol when a man with a knife was seen walking along Enfield Main Road.

The cops allegedly demanded a search of the man’s person. It is further alleged that when police went to approach Duhaney, he pointed a firearm at them.

During the incident, a police officer discharged his weapon, hitting Duhaney. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A nine-millimeter pistol without a serial number was recovered from the deceased man, according to INDECOM.

INDECOM said the deceased’s firearm and hands were swabbed for DNA testing.

The alleged recovered firearm, as well as the firearms of the policemen involved, were packaged and sealed for ballistics testing at a forensic lab.

Two police officers provided initial accounts, and INDECOM’s investigative team also conducted witness interviews.

The police officers were served with notices ordering them to make statements or appear at the commission’s office for an interview.

