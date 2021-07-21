INDECOM Probes Shooting Deaths of Three Alleged Wanted Men in Riverton

The Independent Commission of Investigations is looking into the shooting deaths of three persons by police officers in Riverton City, St Andrew, on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports are that, the men who were allegedly wanted, were shot dead after they confronted a police team on patrol in the lower St Andrew community.

According to Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, commanding officer of the St Andrew South Police Division, two illegal firearms, a rifle and a handgun, were seized.

The three men’s identities have not been revealed.

According to police reports, the firefight began when gunmen confronted officers from the newly established Quick Response Team, who were patrolling the community on motorbikes.

Investigators were still piecing together specifics of the incident as of late Tuesday evening.