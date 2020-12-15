INDECOM probes police shooting that has led to St Ann protests

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating
the
fatal shooting, by police in St Ann Sunday. The shooting death set off protests
that continued Monday with the blocking of main road between St D’Acre and
Brown’s Town in the parish.
Dead is 43-year-old farmer, Glester White, of St D’Acre, St. Ann.
INDECOM’s version of the incident is:
It is alleged that an off-duty Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officer
intervened in a dispute between White, who was reportedly armed with a
machete, and residents over the sharing of a water tank. White was
subsequently shot multiple times and he fell into the water tank.
It was also reported that the concerned officer’s property, a Probox motor car
was damaged by fire, allegedly set by residents, as well as another resident’s
house. A JCF officer who later responded to the incident scene reported that he
had cause to discharge his firearm as residents hurled stones at the officers.
The scene and body of Mr. White were processed by INDECOM. All forensic
material, to include the weapons of the concerned officers, were seized, boxed,
sealed and will be submitted to the Government Laboratory for testing.
The concerned officer, involved in the fatal shooting, was served with a Section
21 notice for interview, which is scheduled for tomorrow – Tuesday, December
15, 2020.
INDECOM said its investigation is still in the earliest stages. It is calling on all
persons who were involved in, or witnessed the alleged dispute with Mr. White
to contact its offices and provide any information they may have. Persons with
information about this incident are being asked to call INDECOM at (876)
968-8875, (876) 968-1932. Persons can also send information, photos or
videos via whatsapp at 876-553-5555.