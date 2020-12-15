INDECOM probes police shooting that has led to St Ann protests

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating

the

fatal shooting, by police in St Ann Sunday. The shooting death set off protests

that continued Monday with the blocking of main road between St D’Acre and

Brown’s Town in the parish.

Dead is 43-year-old farmer, Glester White, of St D’Acre, St. Ann.



INDECOM’s version of the incident is:

It is alleged that an off-duty Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officer

intervened in a dispute between White, who was reportedly armed with a

machete, and residents over the sharing of a water tank. White was

subsequently shot multiple times and he fell into the water tank.

It was also reported that the concerned officer’s property, a Probox motor car

was damaged by fire, allegedly set by residents, as well as another resident’s

house. A JCF officer who later responded to the incident scene reported that he

had cause to discharge his firearm as residents hurled stones at the officers.

The scene and body of Mr. White were processed by INDECOM. All forensic

material, to include the weapons of the concerned officers, were seized, boxed,

sealed and will be submitted to the Government Laboratory for testing.

The concerned officer, involved in the fatal shooting, was served with a Section

21 notice for interview, which is scheduled for tomorrow – Tuesday, December

15, 2020.

INDECOM said its investigation is still in the earliest stages. It is calling on all

persons who were involved in, or witnessed the alleged dispute with Mr. White

to contact its offices and provide any information they may have. Persons with

information about this incident are being asked to call INDECOM at (876)

968-8875, (876) 968-1932. Persons can also send information, photos or

videos via whatsapp at 876-553-5555.