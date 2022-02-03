Indecom Probes Hanover Fatal Shooting

One man was fatally shot and an illegal firearm taken from him, during an incident at a premises in Esher community, Lucea, Hanover, on Tuesday, February 1.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Odane Hayles, otherwise called ‘Frass’ a musician of Palmers Cross in Clarendon, and Esher, in Hanover.

Reports by the Lucea police are that about 6:00am, lawmen carried out at an operation at a premises occupied by Hayles, in Esher community, when he pointed an illegal firearm at the police.

The lawmen opened fire, hitting Hayles multiple times, and he died on the spot.

A Browning single action pistol fitted with a magazine containing six live 9mm rounds, was taken from him.

This is the first fatal shooting to have taken place in the parish of Hanover since the start of the year.