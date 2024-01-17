Viral Video Spurs Investigation in Troy, Trelawny

INDECOM Probes Fatal Bar Shooting by Off-Duty Officer

Leave a Comment / By / January 17, 2024

INDECOM Probes Fatal Bar Shooting: The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is currently looking into the tragic shooting incident involving a 52-year-old man, Ivanhoe Stewart, at a bar in Comfort, Manchester, on Tuesday.

According to the off-duty police officer involved, Stewart was a customer at the bar, and the officer noticed him holding a firearm. A struggle reportedly ensued when the officer attempted to disarm Stewart, leading to the officer firing shots with the seized firearm.

Regrettably, Stewart succumbed to the injuries sustained during the incident.

The firearm allegedly retrieved from the scene is reported to be a black Taurus G2C. INDECOM is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Manchester man Charged with Several Offences

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!