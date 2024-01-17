INDECOM Probes Fatal Bar Shooting by Off-Duty Officer

INDECOM Probes Fatal Bar Shooting: The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is currently looking into the tragic shooting incident involving a 52-year-old man, Ivanhoe Stewart, at a bar in Comfort, Manchester, on Tuesday.
According to the off-duty police officer involved, Stewart was a customer at the bar, and the officer noticed him holding a firearm. A struggle reportedly ensued when the officer attempted to disarm Stewart, leading to the officer firing shots with the seized firearm.
Regrettably, Stewart succumbed to the injuries sustained during the incident.
The firearm allegedly retrieved from the scene is reported to be a black Taurus G2C. INDECOM is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.