‘Indecom’ Investigating Shooting Death of a Man in St Elizabeth

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has commenced a probe into the fatal shooting of a man, allegedly by a security guard in Barton district, St Elizabeth, on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Rafael Robertson, a farmer of Siloah district, also in St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 5:00 pm, Robertson was at a location in Barton district, when an altercation developed between himself and the security officer.

During the conflict, Robertson allegedly attacked the guard, who pulled his firearm and shot the now deceased.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he died.