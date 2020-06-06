INDECOM investigating fatal shooting that sparked protest

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in St Andrew this morning, that set off a major violent protest.

Dead is Jermaine ‘Shawn’ Ferguson of Kingston 11.

Reports are that Ferguson was chased by police and ran into a yard near York Avenue, Cockburn Gardens, St Andrew where he was shot.

Police said a Ruger 9mm pistol is reported as recovered from the scene.

Residents of the area said the police shot the man dead and then threw his body into the back of a police jeep. Residents threw bottles and stones at police and blocked sections of Walthan Park and Hagley Park roads.

INDECOM said its Eastern Regional Office responded to and began investigations into the incident early Friday morning.

INDECOM made an appeal to persons who may have witnessed the incident to contact its offices “and provide any information to include photos or video footage that they may have”. Persons with information about this incident are being asked to call INDECOM at (876) 968-8875, (876) 968-1932 or the incident tip line at 888-991-5555. Persons can also message us on WhatsApp at 876-553-5555.

All concerned officers will be required to provide statements to the Commission and attend our offices for interviews when required. All weapons from the team will be processed, boxed and sealed and will be transported to the Government Laboratory for testing.