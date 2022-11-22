INDECOM Investigates Fatal Shooting by Soldier at SOE checkpoint

INDECOM Investigates Fatal Shooting: The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation following the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Terron Hewitt, by a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF). The incident occurred on Monday, in the vicinity of a Kingston Central checkpoint on Laws Street.
A video that allegedly captured the incident has now gone viral on social media.
According to JDF personnel, a confrontation developed at a Kingston Central checkpoint between members of the public and a group of soldiers. At some point during the confrontation, a soldier opened fire on Hewitt, who was later pronounced dead at the Kingston Public Hospital.
According to INDECOM, no members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were present or involved in this incident.
The commission is requesting anyone who observed the incident to come forward and help with the inquiry. Individuals are consequently asked to provide information to the Commission’s Office by submitting images and videos to INDECOM’s official WhatsApp at (876)553-5555.