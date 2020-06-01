Increased Streaming for Beenie and Bounty After Verzuz Battle

Billboard has revealed that Dancehall icons Beenie Man and Bounty Killer easily earned their best streaming days of 2020 in the wake of their showdown on the popular Instagram Live ‘Verzuz’ series on Saturday, May 23.

Nielsen data shows both acts achieved their single-day streaming high of the year on Sunday, May 24, likely as fans revisited and recapped the show after the clash drew 500,000 viewers.

Beenie Man pulled 622,000 U.S. on-demand streams on the 24th, while Bounty Killer registered 256,000 clicks.

Bounty had yet to break the 300,000 daily mark in 2020, while the competition pushed the latter north of the six-figure threshold for the first time this year.

For the full Verzuz impact, Beenie Man’s totals on both the battle day (23rd) and following day (24th) give him 906,000 U.S. streams, a 187.5% increase from his 315,000 streams in the two days preceding the event.

“Girls Dem Sugar” was his top streaming tune, with 219,000 clicks on the 23rd – 24th. “Who Am I” (75,000), “King of the Dancehall’ (64,000), “Dude” (62,000) and “Romie” (48,000) rounded out his top five.

Bounty Killer, too, experienced triple-digit percentage growth.

His catalog accrued a combined 367,000 U.S. on-demand streams on the 23rd and 24th, compared to 94,000 in the two days before, a surge of 291%.

“Living Dangerously” was his best streaming track for the 23rd- 24th, with the next four highest in this order: “Look” (27,000), “Benz & Bimma” (25,000), “Suspense” (21,000) and “Worthless Bwoy” (13,000).