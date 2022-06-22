Increased Sentence For Man Jailed For Sexually Abusing Minors in South-East Asia

An Adelaide man who sexually abused several minors in Cambodia and kept a collection of child abuse material has had his sentence increased to 12 years’ imprisonment by the South Australia Court of Appeal today.

The Commonwealth successfully appealed for an increased sentence after the man, 49, was sentenced to eight years, nine months and 19 days imprisonment in 2021.

In 2020, the man pleaded guilty to nine Commonwealth offences after an extensive investigation by the South Australia Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (SA JACET), which included comparing his features to those of a man abusing minors in graphic videos posted online.

The SA JACET launched an investigation in early 2019 after information was received from Queensland Police about comments on a child abuse website that were suspected to have been posted by someone in South Australia.

The comments included a desire for photographs of Asian minors aged eight to 12. Police inquiries linked the internet subscription details to the Adelaide man.

Officers from SA JACET, which comprises Australian Federal Police and South Australia Police, arrested the man in May 2019 after they executed a search warrant at his home and found a USB containing aggravated child abuse material.

On January 17, 2020, the man pleaded guilty to nine Commonwealth offences, including five counts of sexual conduct with a child under 16 while outside of Australia and four counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 16 while outside Australia.

AFP Acting Sergeant Jordan Dowling said it was important for the public to be aware that the court had imposed a new sentence in this matter.

“The AFP works tirelessly with international partners to ensure that Australians are held to account for any acts of child sexual abuse they commit while overseas,” Dowling said.

“Our investigation sends a strong message to anyone who thinks they are safe from prosecution if they commit these vile acts overseas – we will be waiting for you when you come home.”