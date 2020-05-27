Increased rate of Jamaicans returning

Prime minister Andrew Holness has given an update on the return of Jamaicans who were stranded overseas after the borders were closed.
He told a media briefing this evening that more than 1,024 crew members from the Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas that docked in Falmouth last week had been properly processed. He said this brings to more than 1,500 the Jamaicans returned to date.
The Prime Minister said: “We have increased the rate at which we repatriate our brothers and sisters.”

Of the Jamaicans who arrived on the ship last Tuesday, 19 have been placed in isolation, having tested positive, while 624 have been released into home quarantine following their negative results. The others have not had test results returned for them, hence they remain at the hotels where they were taken for quarantine.

