Increase in COVID-19 positive tests at Golden Age Home

'None of your business' - Tufton
 Fortysix people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Golden Age Home for senior citizens in Kingston.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton gave the increased number this afternoon in a virtual media briefing. The Ministry had earlier reported that 43 people had tested positive at the Home, run by the Ministry of Local Government, in Vineyard Town, Kingston.

Dr Tufton said three staff members and 43 residents had tested positive. The testing took place after a 73-year-old resident showed symptoms of the respiratory illness.

Rapid testing of nearly 600 residents and staff is taking place at the Home. Even stricter anti COVID-19 measures are now in effect there.

