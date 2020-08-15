Inception EP by Xo Tingz set to dethrone Bob Marley & Popcaan & on iTunes Reggae Album Charts

New York, New York (Shuzzr) – As the debate about the place for reggae-dancehall music in the globally market gets rehashed, upcoming recording artiste Xo Tingz recently debut his EP titled Inception.

Since its release on August 8th, the EP has been garnering traction on musical platforms and charts. Currently #4 on the iTunes Reggae Album chart, the EP has aggressively sprinted upwards, passing Grammy-award winning Buju Banton, Dexta Daps, Shaggy, Vybz Kartel, Koffee and many others.

Peaking at #2 on the coveted iTunes reggae charts, Xo Tingz despite not garnering huge streams is raking in pure sales. The 5 track EP caters to fans with an eclectic musical taste, as Xo Tingz captures the reggae-dancehall genre effortlessly but infuses other notes catering to a more youthful global market.

Singles such as a ‘Jet Ski’ and ‘Rock With You’ gives TicTok lovers Caribbean vibes, blended with upbeat elements leaving its audience to be creative as they are filled with the infectious beats.

“I just want to thank everyone for their support and being a part of this journey. It’s really great to see my EP ‘Inception’ rival some of the most popular names in reggae-dancehall and I only see a bright future ahead”, Xo Tingz states.

With ending the charting week on a high note, the young act may pull an upset on the upcoming Billboard Charts as increased attention has been given to his Ep with the support of Jamaica’s popular social media influencer LaurenoLauren.



The artiste publicist states that “What you see is good old-fashion marketing and PR underway. We analyzed the market and took a more creative approach and now we are seeing the results. Our focus is to continue our promotional strategy and break into non-traditional reggae-dancehall markets.”

Xo Tingz continues to show appreciation to his fanbase and community through his social media by daily thanking them for their support and graciously welcoming him to the music industry in a big way.