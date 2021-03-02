In Love with My Best Friend’s Woman who is Two Months Pregnant

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy,

My best friend found out I slept with his girlfriend who is two months pregnant and he is threatening to get revenge; whatever that means. To be honest, I don’t feel any remorse for my actions. He never saw her worth. He never treated her as she should have been treated and I don’t mind taking her AND his baby in. I’m not worried about all the things he has said, I just miss her. She said she’s not allowed to be around me anymore but I told her I’m ready and waiting on her. I have my own house and car and  I can buy her and the baby anything they need.

Sounds messed up but that woman is everything I have ever wanted. Her birthday is coming up and I’m ordering a lot of expensive stuff for her that I plan on delivering to her myself so if he wants to fight me then, he can; by all means. I’m tired of suppressing my love for her. Nobody can change my mind.

D.T.

Dear D.T.,

You have already made up your mind about this situation but I would really advise you to be careful. Don’t act silly and throw your life away. Please take heed.

McKoy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....