Immigration officer arrested for alleged rape of tourist

An immigration officer has been arrested following complaints of a female American tourist that she was raped by the officer who works at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

It is reported that the woman came to Jamaica last week and was processed by the officer. They had a conversation and she went home with him at the end of his shift. She was reportedly at his home for four days before reporting to the police in Montego Bay that she was sexually assaulted by him several times.

The immigration officer is to be questioned in the presence of his attorney. It’s not clear if the woman has returned to the US. It is believed she was travelling alone.