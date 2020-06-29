Immigration officer arrested for alleged rape of tourist

Immigration officer arrested for alleged rape of tourist
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An immigration officer has been arrested following complaints of a female  American tourist that she was raped by the officer who works at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

It is reported that the woman came to Jamaica last week and was processed by the officer. They had a conversation and she went home with him at the end of his shift. She was reportedly at his home for four days before reporting to the police in Montego Bay that she was sexually assaulted by him several times.

The immigration officer is to be questioned in the presence of his attorney. It’s not clear if the woman has returned to the US. It is believed she was travelling alone.

 

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....