IMF approves US$520 M for Ja hit by COVID-19

Jamaica to Get US$170 Million from IMF, Making Total Available to Jamaica US$574
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

 

The IMF has approved a loan request by Jamaica for access to US$520 million.

 

The Executive Board of the IMF yesterday approved Jamaica’s request for access to the IMF’s Rapid Financing Instrument.

The US$520 million represents 100% of Jamaica’s quota and the maximum amount available under this facility.

 

A statement from the Ministry of Finance said the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted tourism-related foreign exchange inflows as well as remittances and is forecast to significantly dampen economic activity.

 

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Nigel Clarke, said Friday, “The resources approved by the IMF today will be extremely valuable in boosting Jamaica’s foreign exchange reserves, and in assisting Jamaica to meet COVID-19 related balance of payments challenges.”

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....