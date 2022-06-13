Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition Seized in St. Ann

The St. Ann Police have charged 23-year-old Tray Walker labourer of Claremont and Steer town in St. Ann in the parish for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition on Saturday, June 11.

Reports are that a Police team was on mobile patrol in the Beechamville community when they signalled Walker to stop a motorbike he was driving. A search of the motorbike was conducted and a homemade firearm with one 9mm round in the chamber was found under the seat of the motorbike. He was charged after a question and answer session was held.

His court date will be announced at a later date.