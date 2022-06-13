Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition Seized in St. Ann

Firearm Seizure

The St. Ann Police have charged 23-year-old Tray Walker labourer of Claremont and Steer town in St. Ann in the parish for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition on Saturday, June 11.

Reports are that Police team was on mobile patrol in the Beechamville community when they signalled Walker to stop a motorbike he was driving. A search of the motorbike was conducted and a homemade firearm with one 9mm round in the chamber was found under the seat of the motorbike. He was charged after a question and answer session was held.

His court date will be announced at a later date.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com