Illegal Gun Taken from Driver Who Attempted to Flee Police Spot Check

Westmoreland Man Held
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Portmore police say they have arrested a motorist who was found in possession of an Illegal handgun, minutes after he attempted to elude a police spot check, and crashed into a wall, along Barracuda Avenue, in Braeton, Portmore, St Catherine, on Saturday, March 20.

The investigators have not yet released the identity of the accused.

Reports by the Portmore police are that about 5:23 am, a team of officers was conducting a spot check along a section of the roadway, when they signaled the driver of a white Honda Stream motor car to stop.

The driver refused and attempted to speed away from the location, but ended up crashing into a wall.

He was later apprehended, and following a search of his person, he was found in possession of a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and a magazine containing three live 9mm rounds.

He was then taken back to his house where a Sig Sauer magazine containing one 9mm round was found.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....