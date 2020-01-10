Illegal Gun Seized from a man in Ocho Rios

Firearm Seizure
Jamaica News: A man has been arrested and charged for an Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition while the police conducted an operation at Mansfield Green in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, Tuesday, January 7.

 

The suspect is identified as 36-year-old shoemaker Nicholas Williams, otherwise called ‘Pampers’, from Fern Grove in Ocho Rios.

 

According to the Ocho Rios Police Reports are that, at about midnight, lawmen were on operation in the area when they saw Williams, who was acting in a suspicious manner.

 

He was approached, searched and one .38 Smith and Wesson revolver, along with five assorted rounds of ammunition, was discovered and seized from his waistband.

 

The police are carrying out their investigations.

 

Mr. Williams is to appear in court at a later date.

 

By: Marc Lodge

