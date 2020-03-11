Illegal Gun and Ammunition Seized in Old Harbour

Westmoreland Man Held
Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): A team of officers assigned to the St Catherine South police Division seized an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, during an operation carried out in New Harbour Village, Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Tuesday, March 10.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Reports by the Old Harbour police are that about 10:30 a.m., lawmen were on operation in the area, when they found a 9mm Glock pistol with a magazine containing eighteen rounds of ammunition along the roadway.

