Illegal Firearms Seized in Woodside, Clarendon

The Clarendon police have reported that they have taken two persons into custody, in connection with the seizure of two Illegal firearms in Woodside district, Clarendon, on Thursday morning, March 18.

The police have not yet released the identity of the men taken into custody.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 9:00 am, a team of officers carried out an operation at a section of Woodside district.

During the operation, a premises was searched and the firearms, two 9mm pistols along with several rounds of ammunition, were seized.

The two men were then taken into custody in connection with the seizure.