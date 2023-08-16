Illegal Firearms Seized in Flankers, St James

The St James police seized an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, during an operation carried out in Flankers community in St James, on Tuesday, August 16.

Reports are that between the hours of 11; 00 am, to 2:00 pm, a joint military team went to a section of the Flankers community, where several searches were carried out.

During a search of the premises, the team seized a Springfield handgun with a magazine containing three live 9mm rounds.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

