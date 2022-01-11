Illegal Firearm Seizure in St. Andrew

Firearm Seizure

A partnership between the St. Andrew South and the St. Andrew North Police led to the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition on Addington Drive, Kingston 19 on Sunday, January 9.

Reports are that about 7:30 a.m., a team comprising police officers from both divisions conducted an operation in the area. During the search of premises, one Taurus G3 pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was found hidden under concrete blocks.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure, however, the investigation continues.

