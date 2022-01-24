Illegal Firearm Seized in Quarry, St James

Firearm Seizure

One man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm in Quarry, St James, on Sunday, January 23.

The identity of the accused has been withheld pending further investigation.

Reports by the police are that about 2:35pm, a team of officers were on patrol at a section of the area known as Quarry Hill, when they saw a man walking along the roadway.

On seeing the lawmen the man started to act in a suspicious manner, and he was accosted and searched.

He was found in possession of a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol, and a magazine containing thirty .40 rounds of ammunition.

The illegal weapon was seized and the accused taken into custody.

