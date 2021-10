Illegal Firearm Found on Rooftop in Kingston

Detectives from the St Andrew Central Proactive Investigations Unit recovered a 12-gauge gun and two 12-gauge cartridges on Cedar Valley Road in Kingston 6, on Thursday, September 30.

No one was arrested following the discovery.

According to reports, the team was conducting operations in the community about 11:40 p.m., when the firearm and ammo were discovered on the roof of a building.

Investigations continue.