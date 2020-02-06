Illegal Firearm Found in Plastic Bag in Providence, St James

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): One Glock pistol along with an empty magazine was seized by police, during an operation carried out by members of a joint military team in Providence community, Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday, February 5.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports by the Montego Bay Police are that about 2:30 p.m., a team of officers were on operation in Providence, where they carried out a search of a premises.

During the search of an unfinished building, the lawmen found a plastic bag which contained the illegal firearm.

An investigation is now being carried out in connection with the seizure.