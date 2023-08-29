Firearm Seizure in Kingston

Illegal Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Westmoreland

An illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition was seized during an operation carried out in Geneva district, Westmoreland, on Monday, August 28.

Reports by the police are that about 1:30pm, a team of officers were carrying out operations in the Geneva district area, when they came upon a group of men.

On seeing the lawmen approaching, the men ran into separate directions and the police gave chase.

A search of the area led to the discovery of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, fitted with a magazine containing three live 9mm rounds.

