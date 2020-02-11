Ikaya to Bare her Love this Valentine

Richmond, Jamaica (Shuzzr) – If the luscious mountains of Jamaica had a voice that sang melodies which captured its history; the present and the future to come, the nation’s very own songstress Ikaya would be the very embodiment of that voice.

Arguably the most underrated reggae female act to date, Ikaya has been making her mark in the industry over the past several years. From performing at Rebel Salute, Sting, Follow Di Arrow, as well as Jamaica Day in Canada and the Reggae Rhythm and Blues concert in New York City, her artistry remains unquestionable.

With such a solid foundation and a career which is poised to expand, Ikaya will provide yet another enchanting melodic experience at Plantation Smokehouse, Feb 14th, 2020.

The ‘Lenient Wife’ singer will treat supporters and critics to a special Valentine’s day intimate performance, that will showcase not just her authentic reggae-dancehall sound but her lyrical mastery & most importantly put her deep her love affair with music, reggae and her fans on display as she bares it all on the stage of the Plantation Smokehouse.

The somewhat controversial artiste who is known for singles such as ‘Fly Away’ ‘Stalk Me Line’, ‘Hard way’ amongst others is excited about 2020 and all the prospects in sight.

“I’m in love with music, that’s all that I’ve known over the years. It has gotten me and others through so much situations. The sounds that I vocalize, the lyrics I write is the reality of our culture and my talent is the epitome of that” – Ikaya states.

The artiste’s latest single ‘Keep up’ produced by Frankie Music on the Paradise Riddim and ‘Stalk Mi Line’ produced by DZL records has been receiving huge feedback.

With several upcoming shows both in Jamaica and North America, Ikaya is eager to bring her catalog of quality music to the wider mass.

