Ijahvan – Warns us all

Lets talk St.Mary Jamaica. Let’s talk about the beaches in Robin Bay and Anotto Bay. Let’s talk about the lush green hillsides. Let’s talk about all the Dancehall and Reggae greats that came out of this parish. Names like Beres Hammond, Ninja Man, Munga Honorable, Capleton and more stars. Now let’s talk about “Ijahvan”. A native of St.Mary and one who seems to be breaking and setting a trend all at the same time.

He’s an artist. A Reggae/Spoken Word artist. Similar to Jazz or poetry over instrumentals his style is very reminiscent those of who believed that music is an art form that carries its own frequencies. IJahvan has a talent that if he’s consistent with he’s sure to make an impact. He’s a very spiritual person and artist which can be heard in his lyrics. Especially in his new or latest single “The World In Trouble.” His melodic but somewhat off-key tone helps to set his stage in introducing his style of delivery. He somewhat chants on the track, the instrumental is a hardcore old school Reggae one drop beat with a twist.

Ijahvan attacks the beat immediately showing his lyrical ability which allowed us to take note of wordplay and use of words that paint this vivid picture of us needing to be humane and look after Earth itself. He said the track basically came to him following a book he read. It dawned on him that somewhere somehow he’s now going to warn everyone and also aid everyone via his songs and his artistry.