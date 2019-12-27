Identities of Discovery Bay Crash Victims Released

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): Discovery Bay Crash Victims – The police have released the identities of the three St. Ann women who died in a motor vehicle accident that occurred in Discovery Bay on Monday, December 23.

They are Lakeisha Harris, her sister Neka Harris and 36-year-old Wendy McKain from Steer Town in St. Ann.

According to police reports, about 4:30 p.m., all three women were passengers in a Nissan Sunny motor car. The driver of the motor car allegedly overtook a line of traffic and collided with a Land Rover motor car that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The passengers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.