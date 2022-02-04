IDB Launches Book On Digital Transformation Of Government

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) today (February 3) launched its publication, ‘Digital Transformation and Public Employment: The Future of Government Work’.

According to the executive summary, the book centres around the need to incorporate human capital management in the public sector into the debate on the digital transformation of government.

It analyses both the drive towards digital transformation (the creation and implementation of new technological systems) and adaptation to it (the use of new digital tools and the corresponding reorganisation of work).

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said the publication is poised to serve as a critical data source of policymakers and civil servants globally.

He noted that the future of government work, like any other sector, is undoubtedly digital, adding that digital transformation ranks high on the list of priorities for the government of Jamaica.

“It is regarded as the core of the civil service management modernisation, which is critical for the achievement of greater efficiency, increased service accessibility and transparency within the sector,” Mr. Vaz said.

He noted that the Government has been fervent in the pursuit of digital transformation, adopting a multisectoral and multidimensional position to foster the buildout of a robust technological infrastructure that bridges digital divide, digitises government services and systems, while upgrading and transferring relevant skillsets.

“The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology remains cognisant that the thrust towards the achievement of digital transformation, occasionally falls prey to the concentration of efforts towards the creation and implementation of a digital technological system, rather than an integrated approach that also gives credence to the human capital elements necessary for the appropriate utilisation of these tools,” Mr. Vaz said.

He added that he is pleased that this publication has captured in such a profound way the co-dependent relationship between human capital management and digital transformation and has moved a step further in identifying possible gaps in existing human capital management and likely solutions.

For his part, Acting Representative, IDB Jamaica office, Lorrenzo Escondeur, said for the IDB, “it’s an honour to support the Government of Jamaica in its effort to realise the promise of digital transformation”.

“From the creation of the National Identification System … to the modernisation of the security sector, among others, we are proud to partner with the Government to provide cutting-edge solutions to the benefit of the Jamaican institutions and citizens,” Mr. Escondeur said.

Established in 1959, the IDB is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Bank also conducts cutting-edge research and provides policy advice, technical assistance and training to public and private-sector clients throughout the region.

It is Jamaica’s leading development partner and has been proudly serving the country for over 50 years.