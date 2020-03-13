IDB Jamaica in Remote Work Mode

Kingston, Jamaica March 13, 2020: The IDB Jamaica office has implemented remote work for its local team following the announcement by the WHO of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent news of cases of the virus in Jamaica.

Mrs. Therese Turner-Jones, IDB Jamaica’s country representative and general manager for the Caribbean Country Group said that that a number of measures have been implemented in accordance with international health and national authorities’ guidelines and Bank protocols to promote the public health, wellbeing and safety of the local team and their families, project partners, clients and other valued stakeholders.

“We have cancelled mission travel and are leveraging technology to interact with our clients. All members of our team are now working from home. We are conducting l virtual meetings and events. We continue to collaborate closely with our project executing units to ensure that our service deliverables are timely met, and the highest standard of customer service and experience are maintained.”

“Our development work continues in earnest. While we are treating the Coronavirus threat seriously, we see this as another opportunity for us to work together in novel, agile, and tech friendly ways to serve the people in the Caribbean,” she said.

Turner- Jones reiterated that the Bank remains fully open for business albeit access to the local country office is limited for the time -being given the current remote working modality of the team.

On Wednesday this week, the Bank executed a widespread teleworking exercise to ensure that the office could effectively respond to events that could disrupt normal business activities and continue critical business operations in the event of emergencies. Turner-Jones explained that these exercises are carried out routinely locally and internationally. ”At the IDB we encourage team members to prepare, practice and be ready in case we need to operate remotely at any time or for a prolonged period. It is ingrained in our flexible work policies and team members are afforded a minimum of one day per week for remote or tele-working. So, this is not new. We have many remote working tools available and our IT team is always ready to provide support and train as required. “

IDB offers help to fight the virus

The Bank has also announced that it has up to US$2 billion available to member countries to cope with challenges posed by COVID-19.

“We have already reached out to the local authorities regarding our willingness, availability and readiness to help fight the virus in conjunction with other international health partners. This includes disease monitoring, testing and providing critical public health services. It is also crucial that we all take the necessary precautions and do our part to help limit the spread of the virus. This is another test of our capacity to confront any challenge. I am confident that the region and the Bank are up to this crisis. There is no doubt we are witnessing a new normal in the making. My expectation is that we will emerge with smarter ways of doing our work in the Caribbean and with new norms on how we relate to others. ” Turner-Jones said.

Yesterday Alberto Luis Moreno, IDB President advised that effective Monday March 16 all personnel in headquarters and country offices should telework until further notice. He urged the team to use their imagination to focus even more intently on the Bank’s mission to improve lives and help drive solutions especially for the most vulnerable impacted by the health crisis… “let‘s now use our generosity and ability to work for those who need it the most.” he said.