ICC called off Women’s World Cup qualifiers due to new Covid-19 variant

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup qualifying event in Zimbabwe has been called off after travel restrictions were imposed on large parts of southern Africa following the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, called Omicron, in the region.

The tournament, scheduled to be played until December 5, would have decided the final three spots for the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand next year as well as the remaining two berths in the next cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship.

The three remaining spots will be decided according to the ICC rankings. Therefore, West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan will now progress to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand to be played from March 4 to April 3.

Hosts New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa, and India had already qualified for the tournament.

The news will be a disappointment to Thailand, which does not have a ranking at the moment but beat Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in the tournament. Bangladesh was on top of Group B with wins over Pakistan and USA, while West Indies topped Group A after beating Ireland and were slated to face Sri Lanka on Saturday at Harare Sports Club.

Cricket West Indies said it is working closely with the ICC to ensure all members of the West Indies squad remain safe, as arrangements are made for their return to their home territories as soon as possible.