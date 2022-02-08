I Got Pregnant for My brother After He Raped Me

Dear McKoy: I am 54 years old woman living in New York, but I was originated from Jamaica, I have a son, he is 39 years old. McKoy I have to write to you, this is the only way I think I might feel better. I have read most, if not all of your responses to the letters, and I couldn’t love your answers any better.

I was 15 years old when I was in my room sleeping, my bigger brother came home drunk, he came into my room and raped me, I told my mother, but she ask if I could just keep it down, because that’s disgrace to the family, I agree not to say anything but I hate my brother so bad.

After a month or so, I realized my period date has passed, so I went to mom, that’s when I realize I was pregnant. McKoy I don’t know how am still here, because I hate my son so much, every time I look at him I remember what happened. I am trying to love him for real without having to pretend, I seriously can’t am sorry, I just feel like my life is crashed, I hate men so much. I don’t communicate with none of my family members, and I haven’t been with anyone since the incident,

I drink and smoke a lot, I work a good paying job, but I just feel like my life should be the way I desired. Am hurt and am really broken down by this incident, if only my life could be better.

Sad mother

Dear Sad Mother: I see you have been through a lot, and am really sorry about that, your brother; although he was drunk he should have control himself, he is disgusting, and he should have been thrown in jail for what he has done.

Your mother, on the other hand, should have done the right thing, which is to report the problem. She is worrying about about disgrace in the family, when she should be thinking about your emotions, and how this will affect you.

Stress makes people go crazy, and I do realize from your letter that you are really hurting. I am suggesting that you speak with a counselor immediately.

Your son did not hurt you, he is innocent, he deserves your love. The only way you can find peace right now is to forgive your brother and Mother, I know it’s hard because they hurt you, but try and forgive them and please remember to get some counseling you need this.

McKoy