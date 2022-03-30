‘ I am not dead’ Says Mandeville Mayor

Mayor of Mandeville, His Worship Donovan Mitchell, took to social media on Tuesday afternoon, March 29, and reached out to Jamaicans that he is not dead, and in fact, he is alive and well.
The Mayor’s actions came about hours after a post went viral on social which stated that he had died.
Upon investigating, it was discovered that the post was allegedly sent out by his own daughter with whom he has been having an uphill father and daughter relationship over the past months.
It is believed that the woman sent out the post to get her dad’s attention, which she did.
The incident was brushed aside by Mayor Mitchell who had no interest in taking legal actions against his own child, but is aimed at letting people be aware that he is not dead.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com