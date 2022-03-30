‘ I am not dead’ Says Mandeville Mayor

Mayor of Mandeville, His Worship Donovan Mitchell, took to social media on Tuesday afternoon, March 29, and reached out to Jamaicans that he is not dead, and in fact, he is alive and well.

The Mayor’s actions came about hours after a post went viral on social which stated that he had died.

Upon investigating, it was discovered that the post was allegedly sent out by his own daughter with whom he has been having an uphill father and daughter relationship over the past months.

It is believed that the woman sent out the post to get her dad’s attention, which she did.

The incident was brushed aside by Mayor Mitchell who had no interest in taking legal actions against his own child, but is aimed at letting people be aware that he is not dead.