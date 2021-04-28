‘I am definitely not apologising’ – One1Can

(Jamaica Star) : Up-and-coming reggae dancehall artiste and former journalist One1Can said he will not be apologising to popular media personality and attorney-at-law, Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton.

Legal representatives of Miss Kitty last weekend issued an ultimatum to the aspiring artiste – apologise and remove the damaging article or go to court. The issue appears to surround comments made by One1Can about an alleged date with the radio host.

But in an interview with THE STAR, One1Can, given name Milton Wray, says he stands by all that he said and that he sees no need for an apology.

In a letter signed by the law firm, Wilkinson Law, Wray was asked to give a written apology by 4:30 p.m. last Friday or face legal action. The letter also asked that the “defamatory article” in which the statements were made regarding their client be removed by the same deadline.

THE STAR understands that the article was removed. But the entertainer seems bent on putting up a strong fight and has even retained an attorney.

“I am definitely not apologising because there is nothing to apologise for. In fact, they owe me an apology. They have defamed me. This letter that has been circulating far and wide, here and abroad and all over the world, portrays me as someone who is dishonest, someone who is a liar, lacks integrity. There is no grey area around that defamation, and there can be no question,” One1Can told THE STAR. He said he is discussing the way forward with his attorneys.

“If I am served with papers, I have to file a defence, but in that case, I will also file a countersuit. It is something I am discussing with my attorneys,” he said.

THE STAR understands that the entertainer approached attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend for legal advice. When contacted, Townsend confirmed that the two had consultations, but reiterated that so far, an official lawsuit has not been filed. “No lawsuit has been filed yet. If one is filed, then one will be served, and if served, just like any other person, once an attorney is properly retained, we will begin representation,” he said.

Efforts to contact Miss Kitty were unsuccessful. A representative from Wilkinson Law advised that before responding to our request for a comment on the matter, they would have to get the go-ahead from their client.

