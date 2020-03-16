Hylton wants additional handwashing facilities at public transportation centers

Jamaica News: Andre Hylton, opposition Peoples National Party, (PNP) Shadow, Support Minister of Transport and Works is calling for additional handwashing facilities to be installed at all public transportation centers to ensure the safety of the commuting public against the COVID 19 virus.

He says in light of what is shaping up to become a wide-scale community spread of the virus it is critical that additional handwashing facilities are installed in these public facilities.

“To prevent the Coronavirus outbreak, through community spread, we want passengers using all transportation centers to be able to wash their hands before getting onto public busses and taxies,” Hylton told said.

Hylton who is also the PNP’s caretaker for the St. James Central Constituency said the need or additional handwashing facilities are even more important, especially now when the number of confirmed cases is climbing every two days since the first COVID 19 case was confirmed on March 10.

“When you look at the pattern in which persons can become infected it is critical that preventative measures against the deadly pandemic coronavirus are implemented now,” Hylton instead.

Yesterday, the Health and Wellness Ministry announced that the country now has 10 confirmed cases of the virus. Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed following from results coming out of the National Influenza Centre, where 19 tests were conducted, the other 17 tested were negative.

At the same time close to 300 persons who potentially came in contact with novel coronavirus patients in St. James, Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Thomas, Clarendon, and St. Ann is being tracked by health officials.