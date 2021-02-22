Hydal set to release debut EP (Feb.25)

Amidst all the challenges presented last year, recording artiste Hydal still managed to end the year on a high note with his collaborative effort ‘Like Woah’, featuring Konshens and Kemar Highcon.

Now with the unveiling of the new year, the Spanish Town-based entertainer is currently finalizing plans for the release of his debut EP. Dubbed ‘Eye Corner’, the project comprises six tracks with no guest features.

According to Hydal, this was a deliberate move taken to showcase a body of work while allowing his growing fanbase to appreciate his constantly improving skillset as a solo act.

“This EP intends to show the fans my true talent and versatility so it will keep them anticipating for what’s next to come. I want to increase my presence hence, I’m just focusing on building my brand and becoming a household name not just locally but across the diaspora while entertaining the fans.” Hydal intimated.

Best known for his 2019 breakout single ‘Rental’ the burgeoning star explains that he has spent the predominant period of the lockdown improving his craft, and is confident he’s now a better artiste as a result of the additional work.

From the last quarter of 2020 to present Hydal has released three new visuals from his upcoming EP namely, ‘Human Being’, ‘Cyah Draw Mi Out’ and the lead single ‘Eye Corner’.

When quizzed about the aberrant name Hydal explained,

“All the songs on the project have a warning message, telling you to watch out and never drop your guard. These messages also carry over into the visuals.”

Set for release on February 25, the compendium will be distributed by Distrokid and is currently available for pre-order on all major digital platforms.