Husband and Wife Murdered a Day after Son Found Dead

A man and his wife were shot dead on Tuesday afternoon in Toll Gate, Clarendon, a day after their son’s body was discovered along a roadway in Milk River in the parish.
Businessman Evan Francis and his wife Alicia Francis were ambushed by armed men as they attempted to enter their yard.
According to reports, around 5:30 p.m. the husband pulled up to the house and exited his car, while his wife sat inside the vehicle.
They were attacked by gunmen who opened fire on them repeatedly, then fled into bushes.
The police were alerted and upon arrival, the wife’s body was found in the front seat of the car, and the husband was seen with gunshot wounds to his upper body and right wrist.
A day prior, the couple’s 39-year-old son Kenrick Francis, a taxi operator was discovered dead along a roadway in Milk River, in the parish.
No motive has been established for both incidents.