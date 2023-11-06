Husband And Wife Charged After Ammunition Seizure

November 06, 2023 – A married couple was charged with Possession of Prohibited
Weapon and Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Ammunition following the seizure of one
black and brown Glock Pistol along with twenty-eight 9mm rounds at their home community on
Friday, November 03.
Charged are 47-year-old Jeffery Forbes farmer and 50-year-old Patreice Reid-Forbes nursing
assistant both American citizens of Handsome Oak Drive, South Carolina, and Cave Valley
District, Green Island, Hanover.
Reports from the Police are that about 12:30 p.m., police acting on information searched their
home and found the weapon and ammunition underneath a bed in a room. They were later taken
into custody and charged on Sunday, November 5, after a question and answer session.
Their court date is being finalised.