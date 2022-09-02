Husband and Wife Among Three Killed in Trelawny Crash

A motor vehicle accident involving a Toyota Coaster bus and Toyota Hiace on the North Coast Highway on Thursday, September 1, resulted in the deaths of three people, including a man and his wife. Over twenty persons were injured during the crash.

The deceased, all of St Ann addresses, have been identified as Newvin Johnson, 62, a resort staff bus driver from Liberty Valley; Tomie McCook, 49, and his wife Annette Brown McCook, 49, both from Aberdeen, Brown’s Town.

Reports are that, Tomie was reportedly transporting his wife home from dialysis treatment in his Toyota Hiace at 1:30 p.m., when in an attempt to avoid a collision with another vehicle, he lost control of his vehicle and collided head-on with a Toyota Coaster bus that was carrying employees to work at the Ocean Coral Spring Hotel in Trelawny.

According to a hotel employee, Johnson drove the Coaster bus onto the soft shoulder in a desperate attempt to avoid the accident.

Johnson and Tomie were pronounced dead on arrival at hospital while Annette succumbed to her wounds while undergoing treatment.

 

 

 

 

