Hunts Bay Police Seek Help to Identify Murder Victim

The Hunts Bay Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a man who was murdered on Ferguson Drive, Riverton City, Kingston 11, on Thursday, February 3.

The murdered victim is about 5ft-7ins tall, slim built, of dark complexion, bearded face, has a missing top front tooth, and sports a unkempt hairstyle.

He was clad in a light Grey Calvin Klein underpants, blue jeans, and a pair of white sneakers.

Reports are that residents alerted the police after hearing loud explosions and the Lawmen went to investigate.

On arrival, the victim was discovered in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Persons who can assist the Hunts Bay Police call 876-923-7110 or Crime Stop 311, Police Emergency 119, or the nearest police station.